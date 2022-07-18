Truist Financial Corp Sells 1,547 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Timken were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,405,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,660,000 after buying an additional 474,870 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Timken by 2,351.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 470,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,595,000 after purchasing an additional 451,248 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter worth $29,661,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Timken by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,153,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,797,000 after purchasing an additional 380,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Timken during the fourth quarter valued at $14,673,000. Institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Timken alerts:

Insider Activity at Timken

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total transaction of $570,089.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,400.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total transaction of $570,089.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,400.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $171,285.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,257.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Timken Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $54.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.55. The Timken Company has a 1 year low of $50.85 and a 1 year high of $79.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.46. Timken had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Timken Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Timken’s payout ratio is 25.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TKR shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Timken in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Timken from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Timken from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

About Timken

(Get Rating)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

