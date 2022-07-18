Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Holdings Reduced by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,211 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $7,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 493.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,453,000 after acquiring an additional 239,100 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth $38,895,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,388,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,102,000 after purchasing an additional 128,230 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,392,000 after purchasing an additional 124,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 1,828.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 98,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,388,000 after purchasing an additional 93,559 shares during the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $108.69 on Monday. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.71 and a fifty-two week high of $237.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.31. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.46.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. Universal Display had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.33%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OLED shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $195.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Display presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.00.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

