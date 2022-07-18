Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Position Increased by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,962 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $6,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 692 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $139.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $156.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.64.

Universal Health Services Stock Up 2.8 %

Universal Health Services stock opened at $103.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.63 and a 1-year high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.01%.

About Universal Health Services

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.