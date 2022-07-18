V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 94,258 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,387 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in V.F. were worth $5,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in V.F. in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Stock Performance

Shares of VFC opened at $45.45 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.38. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $43.08 and a 52 week high of $84.96. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.38.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 56.66%.

Insider Transactions at V.F.

In other news, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $33,761.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,740.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $33,761.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,740.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.39 per share, with a total value of $453,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 107,493 shares in the company, valued at $4,879,107.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 16,000 shares of company stock worth $740,070. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on VFC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of V.F. to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, V.F. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.89.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

