Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Holdings Lifted by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 65.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 767,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 302,735 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $15,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 44.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Vale in the 4th quarter worth about $14,162,000. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Vale by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 79,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 29,872 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in Vale in the 4th quarter worth about $1,036,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Vale by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vale in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas cut Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Vale from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vale presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.65.

Shares of Vale stock opened at $12.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $63.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $23.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.90.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $10.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Vale had a net margin of 40.09% and a return on equity of 66.28%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

