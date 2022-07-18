Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 333,574 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NTB Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Helen Stephens Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Northcape Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 21.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals from $4.50 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.51. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $1.83.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immunomodulatory therapies for the treatment of pain from osteoarthritis in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AP-013, an intra-articular injection, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; AP-017, an intravenous ampion treatment that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat adult COVID-19 patients requiring oxygen supplementation; AP-019, an Inhaled Ampion treatment, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Adults with Respiratory Distress Due to COVID-19; and AP-018 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with prolonged respiratory symptoms due to COVID-19.

