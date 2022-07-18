Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Separately, Brightworth lifted its position in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Brightworth now owns 428,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,123,000 after acquiring an additional 54,208 shares in the last quarter.

X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

HDEF opened at $20.14 on Monday. X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $19.63 and a 12 month high of $24.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.26.

