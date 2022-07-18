Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 26,542 Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 26,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $116.59 on Monday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.57 and a 1-year high of $191.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.94. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.33.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.33. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The business had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.28 EPS. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 17.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.30%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

