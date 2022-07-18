Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,698 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMO. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth $1,448,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth $2,707,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth $165,000. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.8% during the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 361,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,575,000 after purchasing an additional 13,138 shares during the period. Finally, Solidarilty Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the first quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $92.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $90.44 and a 1 year high of $122.77. The company has a market cap of $62.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.88.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.12. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a $1.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 29.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on BMO. TD Securities dropped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins lowered their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Europe upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.77.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

