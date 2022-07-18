Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 906,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,714,000 after acquiring an additional 377,976 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $66,401,000. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,234,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,478,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,046,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,897,000 after acquiring an additional 100,814 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of VHT stock opened at $240.30 on Monday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $217.12 and a 12-month high of $268.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $235.16 and a 200-day moving average of $243.83.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.