Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 17,482 MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,482 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in MasTec by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 443,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,934,000 after buying an additional 71,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after buying an additional 5,412 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec Stock Up 0.7 %

MTZ opened at $71.51 on Monday. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.31 and a fifty-two week high of $104.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.63 and a 200-day moving average of $81.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 1.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. MasTec had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MTZ shares. TheStreet cut MasTec from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. B. Riley dropped their price target on MasTec from $120.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on MasTec from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of MasTec from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.64.

MasTec Profile

(Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

Further Reading

