Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flotek Industries were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTK. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC acquired a new position in Flotek Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Light Sky Macro LP acquired a new position in Flotek Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $581,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC increased its position in Flotek Industries by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 171,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Flotek Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Flotek Industries

In other news, Director Harshavardhan V. Agadi purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.32 per share, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $92,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Harshavardhan V. Agadi purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.32 per share, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $92,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harshavardhan V. Agadi purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.29 per share, for a total transaction of $38,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 77,947 shares of company stock worth $101,926. 13.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Flotek Industries Trading Up 3.4 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NYSE:FTK opened at $0.97 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average is $1.21. Flotek Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Flotek Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Flotek Industries

(Get Rating)

Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Chemistry Technologies (CT) and Data Analytics (DA).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Flotek Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flotek Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.