Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $110,000 Stake in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,250 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in DigitalBridge Group by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 52,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.88.

Shares of NYSE:DBRG opened at $5.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $8.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.38 and its 200-day moving average is $6.58.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.47). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 30.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a leading global digital infrastructure REIT and private equity firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $35 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders.

