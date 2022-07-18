Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $167,000 Stock Holdings in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprinklr were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CXM. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,702,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Sprinklr during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the fourth quarter worth $651,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Sprinklr news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 25,000 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $288,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 269,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,381.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CRO Luca Lazzaron sold 31,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $332,912.72. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 530,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,606,465.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $288,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 269,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,381.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 142,039 shares of company stock worth $1,675,380. Insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CXM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Sprinklr from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.07.

Shares of NYSE CXM opened at $10.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.03. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $20.50.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $144.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.96 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 21.64% and a negative net margin of 23.69%. Sprinklr’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

