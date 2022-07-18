Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Invests $213,000 in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 25,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. SCHRODERS IS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $569,000. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 6.3% in the first quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 128,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,121,000 after acquiring an additional 7,602 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $131.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $154.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.07.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $104.01 on Monday. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $88.02 and a 1 year high of $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.37. The company has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.48.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 38.42% and a return on equity of 41.57%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 14.16%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

