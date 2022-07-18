Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Invests $214,000 in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rye Brook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,040,000. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 50,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Pariax LLC grew its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Pariax LLC now owns 18,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 63.6% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 25,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 9,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,556,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,000 shares in the last quarter.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

KWEB stock opened at $29.18 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.81 and a 200 day moving average of $31.26. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $20.41 and a twelve month high of $63.58.

