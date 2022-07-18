Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Invests $34,000 in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambev by 676.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 84,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 73,916 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ambev during the fourth quarter worth $683,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ambev by 379.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 126,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 99,956 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ambev during the fourth quarter worth $2,197,000. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambev alerts:

Ambev Stock Performance

Shares of ABEV opened at $2.65 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.81. Ambev S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 18.06%. Equities research analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded Ambev from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Ambev Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.