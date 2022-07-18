Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Invests $47,000 in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 27,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 420.7% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Price Performance

XOP opened at $115.99 on Monday. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.48 and a fifty-two week high of $170.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.76.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

