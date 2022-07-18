Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Invests $49,000 in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 10,572 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PWR. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 251.2% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 28,719 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 20,814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,622 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of PWR opened at $128.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.40 and a 12 month high of $140.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.81.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $17,074,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,030 shares in the company, valued at $87,148,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $17,074,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,148,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,388,124.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.92.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

