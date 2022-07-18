Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cassava Sciences were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVA. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 3,454.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Univest Sec started coverage on Cassava Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Cassava Sciences Price Performance

Cassava Sciences stock opened at $23.91 on Monday. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.72 and a 1-year high of $146.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $958.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 1.01.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.