Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1,020.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHR opened at $159.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $145.93 and a 1-year high of $245.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.08 and a 200 day moving average of $186.39.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 24.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra downgraded shares of Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.00.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

