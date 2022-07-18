Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,618 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,240,573 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,869,000 after acquiring an additional 133,437 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in BHP Group by 1,118.5% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,014,717 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $78,387,000 after buying an additional 931,440 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 1,118.5% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,014,717 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $78,387,000 after acquiring an additional 931,440 shares in the last quarter. CQS US LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 885,640 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $53,307,000 after purchasing an additional 335,937 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,718,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Liberum Capital cut BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($26.76) to GBX 2,200 ($26.17) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on BHP Group from GBX 3,200 ($38.06) to GBX 3,000 ($35.68) in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,706.42.

BHP Group stock opened at $49.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. BHP Group Limited has a 12-month low of $47.35 and a 12-month high of $80.50.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

