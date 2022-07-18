Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $49,000 Investment in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,598 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Banco Santander by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 99,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in Banco Santander by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 55,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Banco Santander by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 22,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Banco Santander by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Banco Santander by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 133,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

SAN opened at $2.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.23. Banco Santander, S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $4.01.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. Banco Santander had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 9.25%. As a group, analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Banco Santander from €2.90 ($2.90) to €3.00 ($3.00) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €3.90 ($3.90) to €3.50 ($3.50) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Banco Santander from €3.90 ($3.90) to €4.20 ($4.20) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a €5.00 ($5.00) target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Banco Santander presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.84.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

