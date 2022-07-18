Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $49,000 Investment in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,598 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Banco Santander by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 99,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in Banco Santander by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 55,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Banco Santander by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 22,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Banco Santander by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Banco Santander by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 133,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.34% of the company’s stock.
Banco Santander Trading Up 1.3 %
SAN opened at $2.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.23. Banco Santander, S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $4.01.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have commented on SAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Banco Santander from €2.90 ($2.90) to €3.00 ($3.00) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €3.90 ($3.90) to €3.50 ($3.50) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Banco Santander from €3.90 ($3.90) to €4.20 ($4.20) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a €5.00 ($5.00) target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Banco Santander presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.84.
Banco Santander Profile
Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.
