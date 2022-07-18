Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,684,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,211,066,000 after buying an additional 389,243 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,103,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,812,000 after purchasing an additional 82,482 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $378,345,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,578,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,135,000 after purchasing an additional 146,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 839,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,217,000 after purchasing an additional 193,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:LQD opened at $111.83 on Monday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $107.10 and a 12-month high of $136.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.33.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.