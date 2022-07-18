Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,684,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,211,066,000 after buying an additional 389,243 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,103,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,812,000 after purchasing an additional 82,482 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $378,345,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,578,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,135,000 after purchasing an additional 146,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 839,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,217,000 after purchasing an additional 193,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.
iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:LQD opened at $111.83 on Monday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $107.10 and a 12-month high of $136.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.33.
About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD)
- Financial services firm Block stock has fallen (-59%) in 2022
- Hold Pfizer Today With Catalysts for Further Growth Tomorrow
- NVIDIA Stock is a Winding Up for a Record Setting Second Half
- Johnson & Johnson Continues to Prove its Value in a Volatile Year
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.