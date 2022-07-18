Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,100 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RIG. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new stake in Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Transocean during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Transocean during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RIG opened at $2.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Transocean Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $5.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.94.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). Transocean had a negative net margin of 26.84% and a negative return on equity of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $615.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

RIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Transocean from $3.00 to $3.85 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

In other news, Director Frederik Wilhelm Mohn purchased 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,636,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,887,422.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Transocean news, Director Frederik Wilhelm Mohn purchased 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,636,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,887,422.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vanessa C. L. Chang bought 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $39,483.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,932. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,017,300 shares of company stock valued at $7,557,533. Insiders own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

