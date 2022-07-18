Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 12,675 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 109.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,229 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,675 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 471,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 41,771 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 355.1% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 358,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 279,996 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 98,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $10.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.31 and a 52-week high of $14.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.54%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

