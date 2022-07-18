Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYG opened at $152.31 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.11. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12-month low of $143.65 and a 12-month high of $205.00.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.