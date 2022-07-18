Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First American Bank grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First American Bank now owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 152.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Price Performance

IVOO stock opened at $155.55 on Monday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 12 month low of $148.11 and a 12 month high of $197.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.38.

