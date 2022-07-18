Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 20,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $498,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 248,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,999,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $403,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,711,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALLY opened at $34.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.41. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.66 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.90.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 34.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALLY. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Ally Financial to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.77.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

