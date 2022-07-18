Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,582 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 249.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000.
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Up 3.5 %
Shares of BBVA stock opened at $4.12 on Monday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $7.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day moving average of $5.50.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently commented on BBVA shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.65 ($6.65) to €6.60 ($6.60) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.40 ($6.40) to €6.00 ($6.00) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.00 ($6.00) to €5.80 ($5.80) in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.22.
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.
