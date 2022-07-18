Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,582 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 249.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of BBVA stock opened at $4.12 on Monday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $7.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day moving average of $5.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 9.94%. On average, equities analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BBVA shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.65 ($6.65) to €6.60 ($6.60) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.40 ($6.40) to €6.00 ($6.00) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.00 ($6.00) to €5.80 ($5.80) in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.22.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.