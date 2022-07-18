Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) by 63.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,935 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,935 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Epiq Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.4% during the first quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 520,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 876,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after buying an additional 19,965 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 21.8% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 35,116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,340,126 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,247,000 after acquiring an additional 315,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 114,577 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Price Performance

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $6.66 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.20. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $7.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $64.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.95 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 53.18%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.91%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oaktree Specialty Lending

In related news, President Mathew Pendo acquired 18,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.06 per share, with a total value of $129,769.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 103,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,352.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, President Mathew Pendo bought 18,381 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.06 per share, with a total value of $129,769.86. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 103,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,352.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell bought 5,000 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,700 shares in the company, valued at $86,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 30,881 shares of company stock valued at $215,195. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group reduced their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

