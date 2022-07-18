Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) by 70.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bitfarms were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,141,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,815,000 after acquiring an additional 772,443 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 983.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 738,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 670,217 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 839,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 281,369 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 744,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 181,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the fourth quarter worth $710,000. 17.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BITF opened at $1.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $232.83 million and a P/E ratio of 6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Bitfarms Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $9.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.94.

Bitfarms ( NASDAQ:BITF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $40.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.60 million. Bitfarms had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bitfarms Ltd. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Bitfarms to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

