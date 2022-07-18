Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,020 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,284 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 366,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,374,000 after buying an additional 205,969 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 70,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after buying an additional 4,571 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $43.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 2.18. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $114.09.

Insider Activity

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $315.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.28 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trade Desk news, Director David B. Wells bought 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.81 per share, for a total transaction of $801,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,971.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.29.

Trade Desk Company Profile

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Featured Stories

