Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 783 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,905 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of VMware in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 12,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $1,637,556.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,853,450.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 12,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $1,637,556.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,853,450.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.93, for a total transaction of $303,114.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,801 shares in the company, valued at $9,386,232.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,369 shares of company stock valued at $5,413,470 in the last 90 days. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VMW shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of VMware to $136.00 and set a “sector weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on VMware to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.91.

Shares of VMware stock opened at $110.62 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.11. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $167.83. The firm has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

