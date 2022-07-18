Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Takes $220,000 Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 493,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,579,000 after purchasing an additional 251,625 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 91,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,942,000 after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

NYSE:ADM opened at $72.00 on Monday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $56.91 and a 52 week high of $98.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.71.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.55. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $671,925.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,477,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

