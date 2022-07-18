Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,324 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,390 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,812 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 26,706 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Imperial Oil Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $41.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12-month low of $23.94 and a 12-month high of $57.89.
Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2648 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.16%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
IMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. CIBC upped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Imperial Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.64.
About Imperial Oil
Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
