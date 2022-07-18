Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Bought by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,549,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,820,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,457 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,675,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $575,161,000 after acquiring an additional 428,672 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,047,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $529,376,000 after buying an additional 269,543 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,692,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $427,529,000 after buying an additional 311,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,554,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $417,211,000 after buying an additional 746,768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:VLO opened at $104.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.80. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $146.80.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.70. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.73) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 20.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,527,654.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on VLO. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.62.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.