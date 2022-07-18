Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Bought by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $130.64 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.26. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.80 and a fifty-two week high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.