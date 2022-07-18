Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYT. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 9,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 90,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,106,000 after purchasing an additional 89,899 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,744,000 after purchasing an additional 63,005 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,314,000 after purchasing an additional 34,725 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 69,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,627,000 after acquiring an additional 12,039 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 74,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,636,000 after acquiring an additional 8,087 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYT stock opened at $214.40 on Monday. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 1-year low of $157.65 and a 1-year high of $206.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $221.16 and a 200 day moving average of $245.47.

About iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

