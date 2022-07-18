Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,214,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,538,000 after purchasing an additional 417,003 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,947,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,729,000 after acquiring an additional 184,692 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,105,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,274,000 after acquiring an additional 50,554 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 783,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,575,000 after acquiring an additional 60,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 478,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $36.68 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.40. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $24.49 and a 12 month high of $49.31.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

