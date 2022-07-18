Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $357,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of VEA stock opened at $40.00 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.82 and a one year high of $53.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.12.

