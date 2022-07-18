Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,999 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 4.9% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in GoDaddy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its stake in GoDaddy by 31.7% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in GoDaddy by 8.2% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in GoDaddy by 1,340.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at GoDaddy

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $111,820.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,414,181.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $111,820.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,414,181.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 9,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $682,951.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,950 shares in the company, valued at $5,934,607. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,442 shares of company stock valued at $946,156 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $70.81 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.12. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.81 and a 12-month high of $88.32.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). GoDaddy had a net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 231.58%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. GoDaddy’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised shares of GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on GoDaddy from $118.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

