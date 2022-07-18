Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 4,741 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 38,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 13,468 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $33.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.22 and a 200-day moving average of $37.43. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $29.93.

