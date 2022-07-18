Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Invests $327,000 in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,552 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 9,635 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Carter’s by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,376 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Carter’s by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Carter’s by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Carter’s by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,994 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Stock Performance

Carter’s stock opened at $78.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.88 and a 1 year high of $111.17. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.31.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $781.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.21 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is 39.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Carter’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Insider Activity at Carter’s

In other news, Director William J. Montgoris purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,375. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

