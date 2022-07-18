Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 33,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Virginia National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,113,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 55,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,305,000 after buying an additional 5,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 51,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,211,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $199.75 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.89 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.63.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

