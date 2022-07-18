Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 362 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of BeiGene in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 139.6% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BeiGene in the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in BeiGene by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on BGNE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $300.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.33.

BeiGene Stock Up 0.7 %

BGNE stock opened at $177.15 on Monday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a one year low of $118.18 and a one year high of $426.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.49.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.52) by $0.28. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 40.10% and a negative net margin of 218.25%. The company had revenue of $306.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.41 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -15.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BeiGene

In other news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 295 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $46,757.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 295 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $46,757.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 6,725 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.35, for a total value of $1,105,253.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,465 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,388. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BeiGene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Featured Articles

