Virginia National Bank Makes New $353,000 Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Virginia National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 127 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $14,477,662,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $1,680,864,000. Fundsmith LLP purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,214,138,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,640,190,000 after acquiring an additional 283,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,599,789,000 after purchasing an additional 157,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 479,695 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,739 shares of company stock worth $12,616,323. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet Trading Up 1.3 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Alphabet from $190.00 to $155.65 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Alphabet from $168.75 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.21.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,235.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,037.69 and a one year high of $3,030.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.76.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 109.34 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

