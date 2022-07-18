Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Acquired by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $4,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,488,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 136,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,964,000 after acquiring an additional 10,099 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Seeyond grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 306.4% in the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $28.92 on Monday. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.64 and a fifty-two week high of $47.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 44.49 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 11.96%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 326.16%.

A number of brokerages have commented on VNO. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Vornado Realty Trust to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut Vornado Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

