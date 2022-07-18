Wallington Asset Management LLC Has $24.97 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,024 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Apple makes up 4.3% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $1,631,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 5,525.0% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $150.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.69.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $157.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.49.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

