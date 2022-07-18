WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $78,907.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,498.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $78,907.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,498.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $135,772.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,735.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,821 shares of company stock worth $5,189,283 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WEC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $100.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.84 and a 12-month high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 15.90%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.7275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

